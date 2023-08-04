Morocco to Take Part in 2023 Uci Cycling World Championships in Glasgow

Rabat — Moroccan cycling team is taking part in the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, scheduled for August 05-13 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The national teams will be competing in four disciplines: road racing, mountain biking, para cycling and BMX, according to the Royal Moroccan Cycling Federation's (FRMC) press release.

The road racing team includes the Moroccan time trial champion, Mohcine El Kourji, the African and Arab world champion, Rajaa Chaker, as well as Adil El Arabaoui, El Hussein Sabahi and Omar El Ghouzi.

The national team also includes the two Moroccan road race and time trial champions in the youth category, Achraf El Karimi and Mehdi El Arabaoui, as well as Yahya Bourkila.

In the mountain bike category, Morocco is represented by Youssef Ismaili, Moussa Outaleb and Marouane Daoudi.

In para cycling, the Moroccan national team will have the two African champions, Mohamed Bouchefar and Haitam El Amraoui, while Nadim Lagmouchi, the Moroccan champion, will compete in the BMX bike races.

The national sports delegation taking part in this world event is led by the general supervisor of the national selections, Abdel Ati Saadoun, assisted by two coaches, Mohamed Malki and Hamza Ait Oufkir.

The delegation also includes coach Nora Zorki, who has been selected by the International Cycling Union to be one of the volunteer technical staff working on the competition sites.