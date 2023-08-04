Botswana: Youth Games Start Today

4 August 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — The Commonwealth Youth Games starts today in Trinidad and Tobago.

From Botswana camp, all eyes will be on swimmers Kyra Harry and Gaamangwe Keitsile Junior who are expected set the tone for the team come Sunday.

The duo are fresh from CANA ZOVE 4 competitions where Keitsile won gold in the 50m butterfly and silver in the 100 m butterfly,

Harry recently won 10 gold and one bronze medals at the 17 th BSSA national championships held in Gaborone.

Keitsile said in an interview that he was ready to face the world, adding that he had prepared well for the competition.

"I will be competing in more than five events I will be doing 200, 100, and 50 m butterfly, 100 and 50 m freestyle and 100 and 50 m backstroke," he said.

He hoped that he would make it to the finals and ultimately win medals for the country.

They will compete in the preliminaries and each will compete in several swimming events.

Botswana has sent a team of 18 athletes who will compete in swimming, athletics and Netball,

The last time Botswana competed at the Commonwealth Youth Games was in 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas where they won three bronze medals, courtesy of James Freeman in the men 1500m Freestyle swimming event.

Brian Galelemogwe won bronze for boxing, and a 4x200 m mixed relay made up of Phodiso Rampa, Rose Sanane, Mothusi Boitshwarelo and Oarabile Tshosa also won a bronze.

Netball team is made up of Captain Kamogelo Ngwaga, Zandile Mchive, Joy Mothelesi, Katlego Morapedi Keneilwe Sheleng, Lone Mohinda Lets Mohinda, and Goitsemodino Oaitse.

Sethunya Majama, Kelebonye Otela and Ramotsisi Ramotsisi will compete in the 100 and 200m Wedu Matiwe and Hlomani Chabale will be doing 400m, while Agang Magang will compete in the high jump.

