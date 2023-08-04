Kenya: Wambua Appointed New Coach of National Rugby Sevens Team

Nairobi — After weeks of speculation and rumours swirling in Kenyan rugby circles, former Mwamba RFC coach Kelvin Wambua has been finally confirmed as the new head coach of the national sevens rugby team.

While announcing his appointment on Friday afternoon, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander 'Sasha' Mutai said they have full confidence in the longstanding tactician's ability to reclaim Kenya's lost glory in the rugby sevens.

"We have full confidence in coach Kevin Wambua and his team, who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill in their respective fields. With their expertise and the unwavering support of our fans, we are confident that our team will make our nation proud as they strive for success on the international

stage," Mutai said.

Wambua will be deputised by Strathmore Leos coach Louis Kisia whereas Steve Sewe will be the Team Manager.

Former Shujaa captain Andrew Amonde will be in charge of strength and conditioning while Lameck Bogonko will be the team physio.

Wambua boasts a rich background in rugby as a player and coach.

His coaching resume includes stints as head coach of the national women's team -- Kenya Lionesses -- Mwamba RFC and Laiser Hill School where he won a plethora of titles at the national and regional level.

Wambua has also been the assistant coach for the Lionesses' 15s and 7s sides as well as Shujaa.

He will be tasked in resuscitating the dwindling fortunes who were this year relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series after losing 21-7 to Canada in the relegation play-off at the London Sevens in May.

Shujaa also finished seventh at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July last year before ending 12th at the Rugby World Cup in South Africa.

Wambua's ultimate task will be to qualify Kenya for next year's Olympics in Paris France, a competition in which Shujaa would be making their third straight appearance.

First things first, Kenya will have to win the Rugby Africa 7s slated for Zimbabwe on September 16-17.

Wambua replaces Briton Damian McGrath who was in his second spell in charge of the team.