Kenya: Koskei Affirms Govt's Non-Discriminatory Development Approach

Siaya — Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has assured that the government remains dedicated to the development of all regions, irrespective of their voting patterns in the last general elections.

Koskei emphasized that each Kenyan will receive equal treatment in terms of service delivery and opportunities provided by the government.

During a thanksgiving ceremony at Ruma Secondary School in Rarieda constituency, Siaya, Kosgey, accompanied by ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, Principal Secretaries Belio Kipsang', and Dr. Raymond Omollo, along with several members of parliament and senior government officials, reiterated the government's commitment to serving Kenyans without discrimination.

Koskei at the same time urges public servants to demonstrate unwavering dedication, ensuring that citizens receive the best value from their taxes.

"There is no room for corruption" declared Koskei who also warned the public against consumption of illicit liquor.

ICT Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo urged Nyanza residents to support the government of President William Ruto who, he added, had shown commitment towards the development of the area.

"Let nobody cheat you that there will be any change of government in between here. There will be no change of government up to 2027 and perhaps up to 2032" said Owalo.

He said that the region's only choice is to work with the government of the day.

The principal secretary for internal security and national administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo told national government administrative officers to ensure that they propagate government policy to the public.

He assured them that they had the backing of the government, led by the president.

The occasion was also attended by members of parliament, Elisha Odhiambo, Gideon Ochanda, Felix Odiwuor (Jalang'o), Nyanza regional commissioner, Florence Mworoa, and Siaya county commissioner, Jim Njoka among others.