Mozambique: - Nyusi Calls for Maximization of Benefits From Electricity

Morrupula — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday called for the promotion of activities that allow the maximization of benefits arising from the availability of electricity.

According to Nyusi, who was speaking at the connection to the national electricity grid of the Chinga administrative post, in Murrupula district, in the northern province of Nampula, "our goal, as a government, is to improve the well-being and quality of life of Mozambican families in an environment of peace, harmony and tranquility.'

Chinga becomes the 52nd administrative post, of the 70 existing in Nampula province, to be connected to the national grid, an investment by the Mozambican government of 73 million meticais (about 1.15 million dollars, at the current exchange rate).

Nyusi recommended care in the use of electricity and vigilance against those who might want to vandalize the new infrastructure. "The public should help identify those who vandalise these infrastructures', he urged.

Nyusi pointed out that the publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, "often has to interrupt electrification while it repairs systems that have been vandalized, which is delaying the target of bringing electricity to all Mozambicans'.

"The investment made demonstrates the high priority that the mass use of electricity occupies in our five-year governance programme, while recognizing that we have other public investments to make', he said.

Nyusi said that between 2021 and 2022, over three million Mozambicans gained access to electricity for the first time. The number of people with electricity in their homes rose from 42 to 48 per cent of the Mozambican population.

The electrification project of the Chinga administrative post included the construction of 35 kilometers of medium voltage transmission line, and 10 kilometres of low voltage line. Five transformer stations were installed, which allowed the immediate connection of 121 sites out of the 500 planned, in addition to the installation of 150 street lamps.