Kenya: President Ruto Kicks Off Mt Kenya, Says Won't Give in to Power Sharing Pressure

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Saturday kicked off his five-day tour of the Mt Kenya region with a pledge not to give in to pressure by the opposition for power sharing.

Addressing residents in the area, the head of state further assured that he will not be dissuaded from his development agenda.

He also reiterated his commitment to the housing development agenda, emphasizing that the modernization plan will generate numerous job opportunities for the unemployed youth.

"We will out a comprehensive housing plan here in Kiambu and we intend to put up between 20,000 and 50,000 houses and we need about 1,000 youths to help is in this project," he stated.

The government recently backdated the implementation of the mandatory contribution towards the Housing Fund to July 1.

It followed the Court of Appeal ruling that temporarily lifted conservatory orders, allowing the implementation of the Finance Act 2023, enabling the government to collect essential taxes to finance its ambitious 3.6 trillion budget.

[CLIP] RUTO HOUSING PLAN 2

"Are you ready, If we give you welding, Plumbing, electricity jobs. If we give them to you, will you under take them?" he posed.