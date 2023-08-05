Mozambique: - Over 600 Public Servants Involved in Corruption Schemes

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of State Administration, Ana Comoane, revealed on Thursday that over 600 public servants have been caught out in corruption schemes this year alone.

Speaking in Maputo at the opening of a meeting of her Ministry's Coordinating Council, Comoane said that seven of these cases are now being dealt with by the Central Office for the Fight Against Corruption (GCCC).

For her part, the inspector of the public administration, Laura Nhancale, pointed to the health and education sectors as those with the highest record of acts of corruption.

According to Nhancale, most of the cases culminated in disciplinary proceedings and, in the most serious situations, were referred to the GCCC, taking into account that, in addition to disciplinary sanctions, there is room for criminal liability.

"This is a result of the work that the public administration is doing to hold those involved in corruption schemes accountable. Corruption occurs throughout the country and a little in all sectors, but we have the most critical ones', she said.

Nhancale pledged that the state will be persistent in the fight against corruption, with a view to restoring dignity to the administration, at a time when citizens are complaining about the quality of services provided.