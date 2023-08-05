Kenya: Ministries, Govt Agencies Ordered to Close Non-Designated Payment Platforms, Use Only Paybill 222222

Nairobi — Ministries and all government agencies have been ordered to close non-designated payment platforms and only use eCitizen with Paybill 222222 for all transactions.

In a letter to all Principal Secretaries and Accounting Officers, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau stated that migration to the new paybill number should have been completed by Tuesday next week.

She stated that they should further compile a status report by the aid date on all services mapped out and onboarded into the e-citizen platform.

"The stated reports should be submitted to the following email address, directorate@ecitizen.go.ke. Any queries with regard to this circular should be directed to helpline number +254207903260."

President William Ruto had unveiled a dedicated government pay channel, 22222 to enhance transparency and revenue collection.

Speaking during the launch of the #GavaMkononi platform Friday, the head of state indicated that this will give Treasury a sight of every government service that is paid for.

The Head of State has further directed the closure of all paybills operated by ministries and state departments in the next 90 days.

He said that digitization of all the 7,000 government services will ensure that citizens access services at the comfort of their homes.

The government has already worked with partners to establish 240 hubs that provide these services.