Rwanda: It's Rayon Sports Day in Kigali As Mukura Turns 60

It is a special Saturday of football celebration as players, coaches, management and fans gather at Kigali Pele Stadium for the routine Rayon Sports Day while Mukura welcome APR FC at Huye Stadium as the club celebrates 60 years of existence.

The two football events take place a week before the new football season kicks off with the Super Cup which will see fierce rivals Rayon Sports and APR FC lock horns on August 12 at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Below is your Saturday football guide:

Rayon Sports Day 2023

Also dubbed 'Umunsi w'Igikundiro', the annual event comes as a special ceremony during which Rayon Sports particularly present new signings and unveil new squad for the new season in general with Rwanda premier league 2023-2024 just around the corner.

This year, the Blues invited Kenyan Police FC for a friendly match which is taking place after the squad presentation ceremony.

The likes of Rashid Kalisa, Ally Serumogo, Aimable Nsabimana, Youssef Rharb, Aruna Moussa Madjaliwa, Charles Baale and Simon Tamale are among top players that Rayon added to their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Besides the match and player presentation, there will also be a fans parade, music performances and kids' festival among other activities.

Mukura marks 60 years' anniversary

Mukura Victory Sports will be celebrating the 60th anniversary. The Huye-based club was expected to play a friendly match against Tanzanian Premier League side Geita Gold, but the visitors failed to make it only to be replaced by APR FC.

The match with the army side at Huye Stadium is one of the activities scheduled on the agenda of the Black and Yellow club agenda.