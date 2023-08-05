Rwanda: Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Race 2023 Underway in Rubavu

The Long — awaited Ironman 70.3 triathlon race is finally here with Rubavu District hosting the annual event for the second time in a row.

The 2023 edition has attracted 290 athletes of whom 77.8 per cent are men while 22.2 per cent are women.

Of 29 countries taking part in the race, Rwanda records the highest representation with 58 athletes while the United States, South Africa and Germany are top three countries with most international athletes.

In general, participating countries include Kenya, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Chile, DR Congo, Czech Republic, Germany, Egypt, Spain, France, UK, India, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Caledonia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Slovenia, Ukraine, United States, South Africa and hosts Rwanda.

Athletes participating in Ironman 70.3 Rwanda take on a 1.9km swim start at the waterfront of Lake Kivu, a 90km bike course, and a multi-lap 21.1km run course that spans the shoreline of Lake Kivu.

The athletes began with swimming after which they are riding bikes from the lake to Pfunda and cross the road to Karongi and return to Kivu Serena Hotel.

They will then head to Kigufi and Kivu Paradise Resort and return to Kivu Serena Hotel in a distance that covers 45 km. They will do another round to cover the required 90km.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) CEO Clare Akamanzi, Ministry of Sports Permanent Secretary Zephanie Niyonkuru and Western Province Governor Francois Habitegeko are among top officials who ae in attendance at the second edition of the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon race.