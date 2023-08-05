Africa: Call for Applications - the Africa CDC and DCVMN Launches Hands-On Training in Vaccine Technology Transfer At Hilleman Laboratories in Singapore

press release

Background

The African Union (AU)/ Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have called for a New Public Health Order to safeguard the health and economic security of the continent as it strives to meet the aspirations of Agenda 2063. A key pillar of this mandate seeks to expand the local manufacturing of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Less than one per cent of vaccines administered on the continent are manufactured locally. The Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM) was established by the AU, under the Africa CDC, in 2021 to deliver a bold goal: enabling the African vaccine manufacturing industry to develop, produce, and supply over 60 per cent of the total vaccine doses required on the continent by 2040.

Scaling vaccine manufacturing and R&D across the continent to meet the AU's 2040 ambitions will require quadrupling the vaccine workforce to approximately 12,500 full-time employees (FTEs). To respond to the immediate vaccine manufacturing talent needs and actualize the short-term vision, Africa CDC, in collaboration with the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturing Network (DCVMN), is organizing short-term training in vaccine technology transfer at Hilleman Laboratories in Singapore.

Scope of the course:

The purpose of this introductory course in technology transfer is to equip the participants with the following:

Understanding what technology transfer is

When to perform technology transfer

How to perform technology transfer

Regulatory requirements for technology transfer

Legal and IP considerations for technology transfer

Potential pitfalls during technology transfer

Upstream and Downstream processing and formulation

Biophysical and biochemical assays

mRNA vaccine technology

Duration: 10 days

Online training: 3 days

Onsite practical training: 5 days

Pre and Post Evaluation: 2 days

Dates:

13th - 15th November 2023: Online training

20th - 24th November 2023: Onsite hands-on training

Pre and Post Evaluation: Dates TBD

Target group:

Eligibility:

At least a bachelor's in a life science field related to biomanufacturing

Work experience of 2-5 years in biomanufacturing, preferably within the current company of employment

Experience in vaccine production (Upstream, downstream & Fill finish), in-process Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Employment by a company registered as a legal entity in Africa conducting activities in the scope of biomanufacturing

Nationality or citizenship of, and residency in, an Africa Union (AU) member state

At least an intermediate level of spoken and written English language

Demonstrate in the application how you will apply the skills and competencies acquired during the training after the training in the institution the participant is coming from

Demonstrate in the application the relevance to a professional project

Demonstrate in the application the expectations from the training program, knowledge and skills you expect to gain

Must possess a valid passport with a validity of six months after the date of travel

Must be available to participate in the training in Singapore

Selection process:

The Africa CDC PAVM will set up a committee to review all applications, and only those selected will be contacted for further processes. Only 15 candidates will be selected.

How to apply:

Applications should be submitted by filling in the application form available at this link:

Financing

The DCVMN International and Africa CDC will fully fund the selected candidates. The funding includes:

Tuition fees at the Hilleman Laboratories (DCVMN International)

Economy class return air tickets on the shortest route from home country to Singapore (DCVMN International).

Accommodation in Singapore (DCVMN International)

Daily subsistence allowances (DSA) for the duration of the training (Africa CDC)

Visa fees reimbursements (Africa CDC)

IMPORTANT DATES:

Deadline for Application: 20 August 2023

Selected candidates will be notified in by 30th August 2023

Africa CDC welcomes applications from all qualified persons from all AU Member states regardless of gender, race, disability, religious belief, caste, or marital status. Young women are encouraged to apply. For more information, contact: PAVM@africa-union.org / cc: irandagiyek@africa-union.org

Call For Application - FlyerDownloadCall For Application - Background and ScopeDownload