South Africa: Over 190 Suspects Arrested During Police Operations in Riverlea

A total of 194 suspects have been arrested during intensified police operations in Riverlea and surrounding areas to arrest zama-zamas terrorising the communities.

The arrests follow the deployment of Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Teams "Amaberethe", National Intervention Unit (NIU) and the Special Task Force (STF) in and around the Riverlea area, including illegal mining hotspot areas in Gauteng.

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele returned to Riverlea in the West of Johannesburg on Friday, to update the community on the police's response to the illicit activities that have left some community members living in fear.

Joined by South African Police Service (SAPS) management from both national and the Gauteng province, Cele engaged the residents of Riverlea and surrounding in an effort to end illegal mining and to find lasting solutions to stabilise the area.

Addressing the community at Riverlea Recreation Centre, Cele said a team from the Minister and the Secretariat would be sent to the Langlaagte Police Station from Monday.

He said the team would report back by Thursday.

"The relationship between the community and the police station must be fixed so that we work together against criminality. We will bring a report back and see who is not doing his or her job, and take action against them," Cele said.

Cele said the team will also probe allegations that SAPS are getting bribes, and called on the community to report and bring the evidence of the allegations.

"We want to change their blue uniforms for the orange uniforms," he said.

The Minister also called on the community to stop supporting the criminals, adding that they know the zama-zamas, as they are their next door neighbours.