South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend Netball World Cup Closing Ceremony

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday, at the invitation of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, attend and address the closing ceremony of the Netball World Cup 2023.

"The President is particularly pleased with the gallant effort and competitive display shown by the National Netball Team, The Spar Proteas. The successful hosting of the Netball World Cup 2023 has once again affirmed South Africa's endowment with world-class destinations that can host the world for any global showpiece," Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Thursday.

Magwenya was addressing the media on the President's public programme for this month.

Women's Day Celebrations

As South Africa observes Women's Month in August, President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 9 August 2023, deliver the keynote address at the Women's Day national commemorative event to be held at the Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium, in the Western Cape.

Women's Month 2023 will be commemorated under the overarching theme: "Accelerating socio-economic opportunities for empowerment of women".

Every year, the country observes this month to pay tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against Pass Laws.

This year marks 67 years since the watershed 1956 women's march which was one of the largest demonstrations staged in the country's history. It was underpinned by the adoption of the Women's Charter of 1954.

"For President Ramaphosa, is it quite fitting that as we celebrate Women's Month and are reminded of the heroics of the brave women that shaped our struggle for freedom, we are witnessing the boldness of the Women's National Football Team, Banyana Banyana.

"Without a professional league and big sponsors, Banyana Banyana, have risen to conquer our continent and they are now making their mark on the world stage.

"The President calls on the leadership of the sport and those associated with the game to ensure that the equal pay for equal work principle is adhered to in football and in all women's sports," Magwenya said.

District Development Model Presidential Imbizo, Eastern Cape

On 11 August 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa will interact with the community of Chris Hani District in Eastern Cape Province during the 9th District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo.

This as part of a continuous Government programme that seeks to ensure an integrated, district-based service delivery approach that fast tracks service delivery.

The President will be concluding the first round of the District Development Model Presidential Imbizo in the Eastern Cape Province, after interacting with communities across all provinces since March 2022.

The community engagement will take place at the Intsika Yethu Local Municipality (Ward 8), Tsomo Town, Chris Hani District, Eastern Cape.

SADC Summit, Luanda, Angola

Later in August, President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a working visit to Luanda in the Republic of Angola to attend the 43rd Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, which takes place on 17 August 2023.

The Summit will take place under the theme "Human and Financial capital: The Key Drivers for Sustainable Industrialisation in the SADC Region".

This Ordinary SADC Summit will be preceded by the Organ Troika on Politics, Defense and Security Summit, for which South Africa is the outgoing chair, on 16 August 2023.

The Troika is responsible for the promotion of peace and security in the SADC region.

Incoming China State Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on 22 August 2023, welcome his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping to South Africa for a State Visit, which will be hosted at the Union Buildings.

"Over and above formal talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with China, there will be a number of memorandums of agreement that will be signed on the day," Magwenya said.

SAPS Biology Section with DNA Analysis

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will on 31 August 2023 officiate the opening of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Biology Section with DNA Analysis within the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape Province.

The expansion of the laboratory will include the installation of advanced equipment to analyse DNA, which will address the backlog experienced in the analysis of DNA and the fight against crime, especially Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).