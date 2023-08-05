Kenya: Pomp and Colour in Trinidad and Tobago As Kenya Kickstart Commonwealth Youth Games Campaign

Nairobi — The seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games started with an electrifying opening ceremony held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The games were declared officially open by the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo, in an exciting an colorful opening ceremony at the heart of Trinidad.

The hosts Trinidad gave the athletes and local fans a special treat, one with color and pomp with a sprinkle of the carnival culture and traditions of the Caribbean.

In attendance at the opening ceremony were the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) boss Paul Tergat and Chef de Mission Winnie Kamau.

Cycling is set to begin on Saturday at the Lara Cricket Stadium with Billy Graham and Daniel Kiptala in Trinidad.

Elsewhere, in Tobago, the Kenya girls beach volleyball team will be up against Bermuda at the Black Rock Facility.