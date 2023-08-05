Tanzania/Uganda: Tanzania Ladies Crowned Cecafa U18 Champs

TANZANIA, Dar es Salaam TANZANIA claimed the CECAFA Under-18 Women's Championship after beating Uganda 1-0 at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Winfrida Gerald scored the winner in the 42nd minute which was enough to enable the hosting country put hands on the lucrative title.

In an early match, Zanzibar succumbed to their fourth straight defeat after a 4-0 nosedive from Burundi hence ending the campaign at the bottom of the five-team table.

The setback saw the Isles side becoming the only team without digesting a win of which coach Abdulmutik Kiduu said it was a good platform for them to learn and grow.

"All the teams we faced are competitive but what I can promise people is that next year, we will come back stronger than the we way we have done this year.

"Of course, we did not have ample time to prepare and we hardly played a friendly match a thing that to a big extent has contributed to this unconvincing performance," he said.

Adding, Kiduu highlighted that next year, they will have to engage in several friendly duels in order to keep his players in combat mood before their deployment to the competition venue.

On the other hand, it was the only victory for Burundi in the contest as prior to facing Zanzibar, they had not cherished a win.