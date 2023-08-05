Kenya: Indigo's Inaugural Flights Between Nairobi and Mumbai Start

5 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — India's Indigo Air today began its inaugural flight from Mumbai to Nairobi, seeking to grow its Air travel business in the East African market.

Its first flight, which had 173 passengers onboard, arrived at the Jomo Kenya International Airport (JKIA) this morning.

Nairobi now becomes the airline's 27th International and 105th overall destination in the 6E network.

"The launch of this direct flight between Mumbai and Nairobi marks a pivotal milestone in the long-standing friendship between our two great nations," Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage Peninah Malonza said during the reception ceremony at the JKIA.

"This strategic air link will foster increased business collaboration, cultural exchange, and tourism opportunities, serving as a bridge to bring our countries even closer together," she said.

India contributes immensely to the growth of Kenya's tourism industry, with arrivals from the South Asian nation growing 93 percent to 81,458 in 2022 from 42,159 in 2021.

This was a recovery of 67 percent compared to the 2019 performance of 120,893.

"As part of our aviation development policy, we aim to create a more accessible and efficient air travel network within Kenya and beyond," Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said.

"Indigo Air's direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi aligns perfectly with this vision, enabling seamless connectivity and enhancing the overall travel experience for our citizens and visitors alike," Murkomen added.

Indigo will operate daily flights between Nairobi and Mumbai that can be booked on its website.

"Kenya, known for its ethereal wildlife beauty and historical landmarks, is intent on enhancing its economic growth through tourism, cultural exchange, and collaboration in various fields," Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers said.

"This aligns with our overall vision of providing accessibility and connecting people with places. This new route further enhances connectivity in the region as envisioned in IndiGo's international growth strategy."

