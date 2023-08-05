Kenya: Wetangula Urges Education Ministry to Embrace Environmental Studies in Institutions of Higher Learning

Kiambu — National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula has urged the Ministry of Education to embrace introduction of environmental studies in Universities as part of the efforts to deal with the adverse effects of Climate Change.

Wetangula said that Universities are key to the campaigns against Climate Change, adding that there was need to support them conduct research and innovations geared at mitigating against adverse effects of climate change.

"Let us embrace environmental studies in Universities. Climate Change is here with us and universities can be critical to the campaign through intensified research, innovations among other programmes," said Hon. Wetangula.

Speaker Wetangula made the remarks in his key note address as the Chief Guest during the 23rd graduation ceremony of Mt. Kenya University in Kiambu County today.

"Let us heed President William Ruto's clarion call to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 as part of measures aimed at reversing effects of climate change."he pointed out.

Speaker Wetang'ula noted that the issue of Climate Change and its repercussions, such as disruptive effects on human ecosystems, operations, well-being, and overall lifestyles, demands unwavering commitment.

He emphasized that Governments and their agencies worldwide have an obligation to employ multi-faceted strategies and leverage on Science, Technology, and Innovation to implement sustainable interventions.

Wetangula stressed on the importance of innovation and how well Kenyans have a tremendous capacity to adopt and adapt in various fields around the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that as leaders, they are striving to pioneer the education sector to not only raise the bar but also raise the standard for the next generation.

"As leaders, together with the government, we will continuously support the education sector to raise the standards of education in the country. We will ensure that the sector receives enough resources to mitigate challenges facing innovation, science, and education," said Speaker.

He said that Mt. Kenya University stands as a trailblazer among private universities in the country and the region as he urged the graduates to embrace innovation and self-determination which will help them in 'swinging doors' in their favors.

"Education is not confined to formal institutions only. It is a lifelong journey of learning and growth. Together, let us forge ahead, embracing innovation, the challenges and opportunities ahead, and work towards a world where prosperity, equality, and peace reign supreme," he said.

Wetangula reminded the graduates that education was not merely a pursuit for personal gain, but also a means to contribute positively to society and the world at large.

The Speaker applauded Mr. Karim Khan, an International Criminal Court Prosecutor for his Honorary Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) award. He said that Dr. Karim had built a reputation for his community outreach work that he undertook in support of social emancipation through education as well as for his fight against terrorism.

National Assembly Education Committee Chairperson Hon. Julius Meli (Tinderet) led other MPs in attending the ceremony.