Rwanda: Rayon Sports 0-1 Kenyan Police FC - Muguna's Winner Spoils Blues' Party

Forward Kenneth Muguna scored the lone goal as Kenyan Police FC beat Rayon Sport FC 1-0 in a preseason friendly held at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Saturday.

It was not the result that the club management, players and supporters wanted as they gathers for the routine annual Rayon Sports Day fete.

Also known as "Umunsi w' Igikundiro," Rayon Sports Day serves a celebration ceremony that the club dedicates to unveiling new players, new squad, partners and new kits ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

The likes of Rashid Kalisa, Ally Serumogo, Aimable Nsabimana, Youssef Rharb, Aruna Moussa Madjaliwa, Charles Baale and Simon Tamale are among new signings that Rayon unveiled alongside their head head coach Yamen Zelfani.

The players started their duty against Kenyan Police FC but they weren't able to impress as the Kenyan side beat Rayon 1-0 through a 47th minute effort from Muguna who proved to be the difference.

The hosts made tremendous efforts to find an equalizer but the visitors kept the club at bay and cruised for a win.

Despite the home team being the better side in possession in the second stanza, they didn't create clear-cut chances to trouble Police FC backline.

Rayon Sports have not won the any warm up game during their past three Rayon Sports Day editions, having lost 2-1 to SC Kiyovu in 2021 before Ugandan side Vipers beat them 1-0 in 2022.

Also read: It's Rayon Sports Day in Kigali as Mukura turns 60

Rayon Sports also unveiled new home, away and third kits for the new season.

The new home kit has been designed in iconic white and blue as clubs' historical colors have prominently been maintained.

Rayon Sports squad for the 2023-2024 season

Abdul Rwatubyaye (4), Héritier Luvumbu Nzinga (11), Bonheur Hategekimana (13), Simon Tamale (24), Adolphe Hakizimana (22), Isaac Mitima (23), Aimable Nsabimana (15), Elie Ganijuru (16), Junior Didier Mucyo (14), Hakim Bugingo (3), Aruna Moussa Madjaliwa (8), Roger Kanamugire (26), Felix Bavakure Ndekwe (17), François Master Mugisha (25), Eric Mbirizi (6), Rahael Osalue (7), Pascal Iradukunda (12), Rashid Kalisa (28), Emmanuel Mvuyekure (18), Eric Ngendahimana (5), Arsene Tuyisenge (19), Moussa Esenu (20), Hadji Iraguha (29), Charles Baale (9), Joackiam Ojera (30), Youssef Rharb (10) and Prince Rudasingwa.