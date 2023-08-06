Western Sahara: Sahrawi Diaspora in France Concerned By Alarming Situation of Gdeim Izik Political Prisoners

Paris — The Sahrawi diaspora in France has expressed its deep concern about the alarming situation of Sahrawi political prisoners from the Gdeim Izik group who have been serving sentences ranging from 20 years to life imprisonment since 2010 in inhumane conditions.

Here is the full text of the press release issued by the Sahrawi diaspra in France on Wednesday, a copy of which was received by SPS:

"The Saharawi diaspora in France is following the situation of the group of political prisoners of Gdeim Izik, since their arbitrary detention by the Moroccan occupation authorities in 2010/2011.

With sentences ranging from 20 years to life imprisonment, these prisoners have been subjected to torture, arbitrary detention and two judicial processes without any respect for the basic elements of law and justice, in particular the application of the fundamental right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Numerous demonstrations, campaigns and other actions have been organised by the Saharawi diaspora in Europe and elsewhere to demand an end to torture and the immediate release of these prisoners.

The character of arbitrary detention was confirmed by the United Nations Working Grupo on Arbitrary Detention after its visit to the detainees in December 2013: (https://documents-dds-ny.un.org/doc/UNDOC/GEN/G14/100/00/PDF/G1410000.pd...).

The use of abduction and torture methods by the Moroccan authorities and the prolonged confinement of these detainees were also confirmed by the United Nations Committee against Torture.

In the case of Naama Asfari (CAT/C/59/D/606/2014) presented by the French organisation ACAT, which we thank for all its work, the decision can be consulted at https://juris.ohchr.org/casedetails/2621/en-US.

In the cases of M.

Mr. Abdallah Abbahah :CAT/C/72/D/871/2018

(https://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/15/treatybodyexternal/Download.asp...);

Mr. Abdeljalil Laaroussi :CAT/C/74/D/891/2018

(https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/4002629);

Mr. Mohamed Bourial

CAT/C/72/D/923/2019

(https://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/15/treatybodyexternal/Download.asp... ;

Mr Mohamed Bani

CAT/C/75/D/999/2020

(https://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/15/treatybodyexternal/Download.asp...)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Western Sahara Legal Affairs Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The complaints were lodged by the lawyer Maitre Olfa Ouled and although they have already been the subject of final decisions by the Committee against Torture, they are now in a second phase and a new process since the Kingdom of Morocco has not complied with any of the points in the decision. Maitre Ouled has therefore decided to continue following the cases in accordance with the Committee's rules of procedure.

We recall that during these four procedures, the CAT launched several appeals for urgent measures to be taken to protect the physical integrity of these prisoners.

Despite the intentional medical negligence to which these prisoners are subjected, it was possible to obtain urgent surgery for Mr Abdeljalil Laaroussi.

The Saharawi diaspora in France, aware of the enormous task that Maître Ouled has accomplished and continues to accomplish with self-sacrifice in defence of international law and justice for his clients, would like to express its warmest thanks to her.

We appeal to :

The United Nations General Assembly,

The United Nations Committee against Torture (CAT)

The Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres

The United Nations Security Council, to :

Urge Morocco to comply with the Convention against Torture and its Additional Protocol and that, in view of the length of arbitrary detention, the lack of due process and the suffering to which the Gdeim Izik group has been subjected, these political prisoners be released.

Paris, 02 August 2023

Sahrawi Diaspora in France

Email:[email protected]