South Africa: Banyana Have Done the Country and the African Continent Proud - Safa President

Coach Desiree Ellis' charges wrote their name into the history books after becoming the first ever South African national team, men or women, to make it out of the group stages of a FIFA tournament. Their brave march finally came to an end against the Netherlands on Sunday, but they have won the hearts of many on the continent and around the globe.

"The World Cup journey has sadly come to an end but our girls return home as gallant heroines," said the SAFA President.

"They have done the country and the African continent proud, and they leave football's biggest stage with their heads held high. Their heroic achievements will definitely catapult the game among women to the next level. Well done Pride of the Nation, you did your families, friends and the country proud."

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa expressed his pride at Banyana Banyana's performance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"Banyana Banyana fought bravely and made history in the World Cup. The team inspired and made South Africa proud with their performances in the tournament," he said.

"By going toe to toe with the world's best teams, Banyana Banyana showed that they belong on the world's top football stage. This is a special team who are African champions and have continuously inspired on and off the field.

"Banyana Banyana's efforts in the FIFA Women's World Cup mean so much for the country and emphasises once again the importance of supporting women's sport and sports development at grassroots level. Our immediate task in working with relevant stakeholders is the establishment of a professional women's league. It is my expectation that Banyana Banyana's success will not be in vain."