Morocco: Azilal Province - 24 Dead After a Van Overturned (Local Authorities)

Azilal — Twenty-four (24) people were killed when a van overturned on Sunday morning near demnate, said local authorities in Azilal province.

The vehicle, which was on its way to the weekly Demnate souk, overturned on a bend in regional road no. 302 at douar Akhachane (Boulakhlaf commune), according to the same source.

Immediately alerted, the local authorities, the Royal Gendarmerie and the civil protection services went to the scene to take the necessary measures.

An investigation has been launched by the Royal Gendarmerie, under the supervision of the competent authorities, to determine the causes of the accident.