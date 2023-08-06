Sudan: Heavy Rains, Power Cuts, Water Shortage in North Darfur Capital

El Fasher — A number of houses have collapsed following heavy rains in the North Darfur capital of El Fasher, which is experiencing a shortage of drinking water amid power cuts resulting from clashes between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) around the city.

Heavy rains were reported on Thursday night, which led to the partial destruction of some houses, and the complete collapse of others. Huda Ibrahim told Radio Dabanga that her house was partially washed-away by the rains, causing her and her children to suffer.

This natural disaster is exacerbating the dire situation in the city, which is experiencing a drinking water shortage amid power cuts. A source told Radio Dabanga that the electricity supply to El Fasher Water Department has been interrupted after electricity workers refused to continue their work in the administration, demanding the release of a colleague who was detained by the RSF during clashes. The electricity workers also demanded guarantees for their protection.

The caller pointed out that the station site is under control of the RSF, and that the workers were previously threatened by the paramilitaries. Residents of the southern neighbourhoods have complained of a severe crisis in water for about a month and a half, as a fuel shortage shut-down the pumps.

A joint force under the command of Maj Zakaria Abuelzik has been deployed at the power plant to secure the site and protect the employees.

Maj Abuelzik stressed in remarks that "the situation is stable". He affirmed his forces' "readiness towards their duty to protect and insure," and appealed to the electricity employees to continue their work without hesitation.