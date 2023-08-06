Central Africa: Museveni, Kenyatta Discuss DR Congo Security Crisis

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday, August 5, received Kenya's former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the facilitator of the East African Community (EAC)-led peace efforts for DR Congo.

Besides the security situation in the EAC region, the two leaders deliberated on the ongoing peace processes geared towards the realization of lasting peace and stability in the eastern part of DR Congo, Kenyatta's office said.

ALSO READ: Kenyatta stresses peaceful resolution of DR Congo conflicts

Also present at the meeting at State House in Entebbe were John Mulimba, Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, Amb. Macharia Kamau and Brigadier (Rtd) Elijah Mwanyika.

Eastern DR Congo has remained volatile for nearly three decades and is home to more than 130 armed groups.

Since November 2021, the Congolese army, FARDC, has been fighting with the M23 rebels.

ALSO READ: DR Congo: M23 rebels warn of renewed fighting

The Luanda and Nairobi peace processes initiated the cantonment of the rebel group as part of the peace efforts.

In July, Kenyatta chaired a meeting that discussed matters of cantonment and confidence-building measures among the warring parties in eastern DR Congo.

Kenyatta said the conflict can be solved through peaceful means.

The M23 wants peace talks with the Congolese government, but the latter has dismissed it, calling the rebel group a terrorist movement.

ALSO READ: EACRF commander urges troops to stick to mandate

The M23 had remained silent ever since its defeat in 2013. The group resumed fighting in 2021 and took control of key positions in North Kivu province before it started withdrawing from territories it had captured and handing them over to the EAC regional force.

ALSO READ; Kenya: Lawyers seek justice for victims of eastern DR Congo atrocities

The rebels began withdrawing from their positions, in accordance with the Luanda peace agreement of November 2022.

Multiple interventions, including the UN's largest peacekeeping missions, have failed to end decades of violence.