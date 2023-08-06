Kenya: South Gem MCA Brian Achieng Admitted in Hospital After Being Stabbed

Kisumu — South Gem ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Brian Achieng was on Saturday evening admitted at the Kisumu Aga Khan hospital with five stab wounds.

Achieng who was elected as an Independent candidate was stabbed in his ward during a funeral.

A scuffle ensued during the burial where the MCA was stabbed in the stomach, back and buttocks.

He was rushed to the hospital and taken to the surgery room for an operation.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, who visited the MCA said he was stable as he continues to receive medical attention.

Odhiambo however blamed Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga supporters for the attack. Wanga was present at the funeral but has since denied any involvement.

Wanga has set his eyes for the Gem Constituency seat in 2027 General Election.

"Abala Wanga had goons at the funeral and the attack was aimed to kill the MCA but by grace of God, he has survived the knife attack," said the MP.

Odhiambo noted that the body parts that were targeted during the attack are sensitive.

"I have seen the areas which were stabbed, close to the heart and kidney," he said.

The MP says he has escalated up the matter with relevant authorities for quick action to be taken.

"We want the culprits arrested and arraigned in court, such attacks must stop in Gem," he said.

The MP is part of a section of ODM legislators who are facing the party disciplinary action after opting to work with Kenya Kwanza government.

On his side, he has bagged the support of a section of Siaya County Assembly MCAs, who are supporting his move, Brian, being one of them.