South Africa: Buthelezi Snubs King Misuzulu From the Hospital Bed

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini of the Zulu Nation and his spokesperson have found themselves blocked from paying a hospital visit to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The Prime Minister's security team has received strict orders not to grant King Misuzulu access, as Buthelezi holds the king accountable for his ailment.

Scrolla.Africa reported last week that Buthelezi had beenadmitted to an intensive care unit and had lost the abilityto communicate.

Family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi said last week that Buthelezi had developed complications after a procedure for back pain.

On Sunday, Scrolla.Africa learned from reliable sources that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini wanted to visit Buthelezi at a Richards Bay hospital before he was moved to a Durban facility, but was told not to bother.

"One of Buthelezi's daughters gave clear instructions to the king during a phone call that he must not visit him because the reason Buthelezi is sick is because of him and Prince Afrika Zulu. She didn't tell him that Buthelezi had been moved to a Durban hospital," the source said.

Early this year, Buthelezi told the royal family that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini had turned his back on him and that he felt the king no longer respected him.

He revealed that at some point King Misuzulu had shouted at him and used the term "bullshit".

Last week, Prince Afrika told Scrolla.Africa that the king can't visit his traditional prime minister in hospital because the culture doesn't allow him to do so. He said the king doesn't go to places where there are dead people and can't go to funerals.

On Sunday, he denied that he and the king had been barred from paying visits, and claimed that Buthelezi has a good relationship with Buthelezi's office and they are kept updated about the prime minister's health.

"It is not true that we have been banned from visiting our traditional prime minister in hospital. Actually, his spokesperson, Liezl Van der Merwe, keeps us constantly updated. The king has also asked the nation to pray for Prince Buthelezi because he still plays a vital role in the nation and is a very important member of the Zulu royal family who is loved by all the people," Prince Afrika said.

Attempts to get hold of Bhekuyise Buthelezi yesterday for comment were unsuccessful, as his phone rang unanswered. Buthelezi's spokesperson did not respond to a WhatsApp message sent to her.