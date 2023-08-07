South Africa: Zuma Yearns for His Day in Court

7 August 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Zukile Majova

Former President Jacob Zuma has no plans to give up on his dream to privately prosecute prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Zuma has submitted a notice to appeal a Pietermaritzburg High Court decision that sought to block him from attempting to prosecute the two in the future.

Msholozi is accusing Downer of sharing details of his medical records with Maughan, despite this being against the law.

His appeal of the court's decision on Thursday means Downer and Maughan, who were scheduled to appear in court on Friday, must appear in court as scheduled.

Zuma recently returned from Russia, where he was apparently receiving medical attention. He is accused of using these appeals to delay his prosecution for allegedly soliciting bribes from a French company that won contracts in South Africa's R60-billion arms deal.

Meanwhile, the Department of Correctional Services said it will announce on Thursday whether Zuma will return to jail to finish his sentence.

Last month, the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by the prisons department appealing a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which found Zuma's release on medical parole was unlawful.

The Apex Court dismissed the application, but left the final decision on whether Zuma should return to jail to Correctional Services boss Makgothi Thobakgale.

"The next phase is for the national commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, to consider every material received, the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal and prescripts within the space of Corrections. Commissioner Thobakgale is to make his decision on or before August 10 and it will be communicated publicly," said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Zuma was sentenced to prison for defying a Concourt order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

He was illegally released by former Correctional Services chief Arthur Fraser, who overruled a decision of the Medical Parole Advisory Board that found Zuma should not be released on medical parole.

 

