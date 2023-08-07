South Africa: Taxi Strike Pushes Small Businesses to the Brink

Amaqubelo Bakery is one of hundreds of businesses at risk of going under in Cape Town, as the violent city's taxi strike rages on.

The ongoing strike in Cape Town is a devastating blow for businesses that are struggling to survive after suffering significant financial losses.

Local business owner Thembile Ngqwala from Amaqobelo Bakery said they are feeling the impact firsthand as they grapple with the consequences of disrupted transport services.

"I had scones and muffins ready for my clients, but they couldn't reach me as cars were being stoned and torched, making it impossible for me to deliver the orders. I was left with R5,000 worth of unsold stock," said Ngqwala.

"I tried to sell everything at half price to avoid throwing it away. In the end, I even had to give some items away for free."

Ngqwala has a team of 11 employees who depend on him to pay their salaries at the end of the month. "I have to think of my staff; giving everything away costs me a lot," he said.

"We also sell at the taxi rank, but we couldn't do that because the taxis are not operating.".

Unfortunately, like Amaqobelo Bakery, other businesses also couldn't rely on their usual sales at the taxi rank. Loyiso Basso, the owner of KwaMgoli fast food and restaurant in Khayelitsha, voiced his frustration.

"More than 20 customers from outside our area placed orders but they couldn't come in. It's disheartening that we are suffering, and there seems to be no assistance available for the losses we are enduring. We are left to fend for ourselves," he said.

"We understand the frustrations of the taxi owners, but we appeal to them to reach an agreement so that things can get back to normal. With the country's high unemployment rate already a big problem, we cannot afford to lose jobs due to difficulties with transport." The impact of the taxi strike also affects street vendors.

A woman who relies on her daily earnings to feed her family said she was scared. "I hate being a burden on people, but if the taxi strike continues, I will have no choice but to ask my neighbours for food," she said.

As Cape Town's business community continues to suffer, all eyes are on the authorities and the striking parties to find a resolution.