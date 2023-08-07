Kenya: Raila Odinga Commissions Poultry Center in Nyamira

6 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Azimio Leader Raila Odinga on Sunday inaugurated the Engoko Centre, a poultry farm and eatery located in Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira County.

Accompanied by his spouse, Ida, and a group of leaders led by Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni, the former Prime Minister participated in the center's official opening.

Raila said the establishment serves as a vital platform for empowering the residents of Nyamira by providing them with chickens.

"It's a terrific spot to eat fresh chicken as well as a nexus for farmers in the area to learn from and share information about poultry farming," he said.

Raila also participated in a fundraising event at Kerubo Parish Church in the County.

The opposition leader recently paused the nationwide protests as he decided to give dialogue with the government another chance.

The protests aimed to address the pressing issues affecting the country, notably the soaring cost of living under President William Ruto's administration.

Both the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza coalitions have already established five-member teams each to lead the talks.

The bipartisan team is scheduled to convene this week to determine the modalities that will govern the terms of engagement.

