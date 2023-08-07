Tanzania: Chinese Language Course Gets Boost in Zanzibar

6 August 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yussuf

Zanzibar — THE Sino-Africa Youth (SAY) Foundation has donated smartphones, school bags, and colored drawing pencils to be shared among students and teachers undertaking the Chinese language course in eight secondary schools in Unguja Island.

Deputy Minister for Education and Vocational Training Mr Ali Abdulghulam Hussein received the teaching equipment to be distributed to Kiponda, Hasnuu-Makame, Jendele, Tumbatu, Regeza-Mwendo, Dunda, Chwaka and Makoba.

The donation includes 232 Chinese textbooks for students and local teachers, 65-inch television set for teachers, and 250 school bags, and 250 parcels containing color pencils for drawing, 250 pieces of sketch books and 14 smartphones for teachers.

"We are grateful to the SAY foundation for the donation which aims to motivate teachers and students. The equipment, particularly the smartphones will definitely make a big difference in language teaching," said the deputy minister at the event held at SAY Foundation offices situated at Tomondo area.

Ms Fatima Fungo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation (ZMBF), which was established by the Isles First Lady Mama Maryam Mwinyi, was present at the handing over event.

Ms Fungo praised SAY Foundation and Chinese community at large for continued support to Zanzibar development.

