Kenya/Tanzania: Tusker Land in Arusha for Pre-Season, as Rebuild for 23-24 Season Continues

Nairobi — Twelve-time FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC have arrived in Arusha, Tanzania, for a week-long pre-season tour, as the team continues with its rebuild, following the departure of several key players.

The brewers will be in the Tanzanian town preparing for the new season, which kicks off on August 26, with a trip down to Mombasa where they will play Bandari FC.

The brewers are building a majorly fresh squad, with a good number of starting players, including the experienced duo of skipper Humphrey Mieno and Jackson Macharia having left the club.

The team also let go of Tanzanian defender Kalos Kirenge, South Sudanese striker David Majak Chan as well as midfielder Shami Kibwana.

Among the new players who joined the team include midfielder Fabien Adikiny from Murang'a Seal, the ex Nzoia Sugar duo of James Kibande and Joseph Mwangi, Ugandan winger John 'Tooki' Byamukama while goalkeeper Edwin Simiyu was promoted from the youth team.

"We are looking at building a youthful team. We have some senior players who have left, but that is life. Sometimes when your time is over, there is a time to move on. I am very confident in the players we have signed and they will do a good job for us," said Tusker's head coach Robert Matano.

While in Arusha, the team will play three build up matches. They will face local side Mbuni FC twice; on Thursday and Saturday, and on Friday, will play Burundian outfit Vital'O, all matches being staged at the Sheikh Amr Abeid Karume Stadium.

Fellow FKF Premier League side Kenya Police FC were also in Arusha last weekend, where they played two friendly matches against Singida Fountain Gate and Namungo FC, both ending in 1-1 draws.

Meanwhile, they travelled to Rwanda this past weekend, where they faced off with Rayon Sports, winning 1-0 with a goal from their new signing Kenneth Muguna.

Kakamega Homeboyz is the other FKF Premier League side which travelled out of the country for a friendly, as they graced the annual KCCA Day last Friday, where they lost to their hosts Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) 2-0.

Bandari FC have also played friendly matches in Tanzania, beating Coastal Union 1-0 in Tanga before losing 2-0 to Azam FC in Dar es Salaam.