Tanzania: Use Nanenane Expo to Unleash Potential, Farmers Told

6 August 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abdinego Martin

Arusha — ZANZIBAR House of Representatives Speaker Zuberi Ali Maulid has urged farmers to use the Nanenane agricultural exhibitions to unleash their potential.

Mr Maulid made the call midweek, when he toured the Nanenane grounds, Njiro area, Arusha.

Mr Maulid emphasised that the Nanenane Exhibition offered a valuable learning opportunity to improve agricultural productivity.

He highlighted that an impressive 98 percent of the population in the northern region are engaged in farming and livestock rearing noting that the exhibition would also serve as a platform for knowledge and experience sharing.

"Do not take these exhibitions lightly, instead, use them as opportunities to learn from others," he urged.

Mr Maulid further acknowledged government's efforts of enhancing agricultural conditions and infrastructure in the region, particularly through the provision of subsidized fertilizers to boost productivity.

He equally rallied Arusha residents to support the government in implementing numerous development projects.

According to the speaker, the Nanenane exhibitions serve as a platform to showcase opportunities in the agriculture, livestock, and fishing sectors.

"It aims to improve the knowledge of farmers, enabling them to enhance productivity significantly," he observed.

Nanenane fairs are a national event celebrated to recognize farmers' contribution to the Tanzanian economy.

They provide an opportunity for farmers and other stakeholders to exchange knowledge and business and are observed on August 8, every year.

The first week of August is all about agriculture in Tanzania. From August 1 onwards, agricultural fairs are organised all over the country, culminating in the national holiday Nanenane on August 8. At national level, this year's event will be marked at John Mwakangale grounds in Mbeya region.

