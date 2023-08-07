Kenya: More Than Ready - Omanyala Tuning Up in Miramas, France, Ahead of World Champs

7 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala believes it is a matter of when and if, he will be come a World Championship medalist, as he continues his preparations for Budapest in the French city of Miramas.

The African record holder who has run two of the three quickest times in the world this year believes he is getting himself in tip top shape in France, and has warned that he will not merely be a statistic in the Hungarian capital.

"The focus is on a medal at the World Championships and I am confident that I will do it. The work that we have put in this year is a lot especially the last four weeks. We have worked a lot and I believe that work will bear fruit," noted Omanyala.

He added; "I feel that I am in great shape and the body has responded really well. Being in Miramas is helping a lot because it is in low altitude and that is perfect for sprint. The facilities here are also really good and the club is treating us extremely well."

Omanyala will quickly want to quickly forget the predicament he went through at the last World Championships in Eugene last year, when he finished third in the semis and missed out on the final after travel drama that saw him arrive three hours before his preliminary race.

This year, he believes his mind and focus is sharper and is better prepared to achieve a long time dream.

His strategy for Budapest? Taking a race at a time.

"The aim is to win each race as it comes. The first focus is on the preliminary rounds, then the semis and finally to get into the final. When you are in a final, anything can happen. I will give my best to be there," noted the 26-year old.

On the opposition he expects from the Championship, Omanyala is undeterred.

"Going to Budapest, I am just focusing on myself. I am not looking at anyone else. I am just working on what I can do and how I can perform better," he added.

This year, he has competed in the Diamond League circuit consistently, and is the current Series leader. He has a couple of second place finishes, and won his first ever Diamond League race in Monaco.

Prior to travelling to Miramas for his pre-Championship training, Omanyala competed in Austria in a Continental Tour Bronze Race, where he finished second, timing 10.07. However, that performance does not deter him.

"There should be nothing to worry about from that race. I am in very good shape now and I feel great. That is the most important thing," he added.

Ultimately, Omanyala's focus remains also on the Olympic Games next year, and he hopes he can buyild up towards his next target with a good performance and a medal in Budapest, as he eyes another piece of history again.

