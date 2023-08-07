Kenya: NCPB, Nairobi Water Maintain Dominance as National Handball League Continues

Nairobi — Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) women's league champions Nairobi Water continued with their unbeaten run in the new season when they thrashed National Youth Service 56-13 in their second match of the weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Cecilia Katheu led the scoring charts for the water queens with 11 goals with Gladys Chilo adding seven more to the scoreboard, followed by national team player Brenda Ariviza who hit the back of the net six times.

Irene Omollo was the best player for NYS with five goals as Sephine Akoth and Vivian Mukui scored four and two respectively.

The win was the second of the weekend for coach Jack Ochieng's charges who had thrashed Daystar University 48-18 on Saturday at the same venue.

Things did not get any better for the students who went down 50-16 to National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Naomi Muyoka was the chief architect of NCPB's win, scoring 10 times as Sarah Mabonga followed her closely on the chart with one less goal.

Daystar had Meldine Akoth to thank for once again after she top-scored with six goals.

Clobbering for Inspired

In the men's division, General Service Unit (GSU) were ruthless against Inspired, clobbering them 40-2 courtesy of a game-high eight goals each from Paul Ondara and Christopher Mayende.

Philip Oscar scored a further seven for the paramilitary side as Brian Barasa led the way for Inspired with 11 goals.

Engineers continued with their plentiful harvest from Nyayo Stadium when they won 33-29 against Daystar University, with Julius Berege starring once more with 10 goals.

Eshton Situma scored 11 goals as Strathmore University beat Hunters 35-24.