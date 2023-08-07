Zimbabwe: Former Prosecutor General Tomana Dies

6 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Johannes Tomana has died.

He was aged 56

According to Foreign Affairs and International Trade Spokesperson, Livit Mugejo,the envoy, who also served as the country's Prosecutor General died in Honde Valley, Zimbabwe after a short illness.

Reports say he complained of stomach pains after attending a family funeral.

Tomana served as the Attorney General from 2008 to 2013.

He was appointed the Prosecutor General in 2013.

Tomana then served as a diplomat from September 2020 until the time of his death.

Between 2015-2016 Tomana had a fallout with the late former president Robert Mugabe who eventually fired him in 2017 for misconduct and incompetence after setting a tribunal which recommended his dismissal.

He was indicted for trial in 2016 but was awarded "unconditional liberty" by the High Court following State's failure to prosecute him.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.