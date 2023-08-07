Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Makes Courtesy Call to Uganda's Museveni

6 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday made a courtesy visit to Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

Kenyatta visited in his capacity as the Facilitator of the East Africa Community (EAC) for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Peace Process.

Kenyatta's office stated that the two leaders discussed "the ongoing Peace Processes aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo."

Museveni disclosed that they had "meaningful discussions" and thanked Kenyatta for visiting.

Kenyatta is currently taking on the role of a mediator in the troubled eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where a conflict has resulted in the displacement of approximately 3.3 million people since March 2022.

Militias and rebel groups have plagued much of the region for decades, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.

