Kenya: President Ruto Attends Interdenominational Service at Sagana State Lodge

6 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto is presently participating in an interdenominational church service at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County.

The event takes place during the second day of his developmental tour in the Mt. Kenya region.

Notable leaders, including his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, are accompanying him on this tour.

The President's visit to the region spans five days, during which he has already inaugurated various projects in Githurai, Kiambu County, Ndia constituency, and Mathira constituency.

Sunday's church service will also present President Ruto with an opportunity to outline some of the key priorities and goals of his administration for the nation.

