Kenya Kwanza, Azimio Reached Pact to Ending Violent Demonstrations - Ichungwah

Nairobi — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa has assured that the political goodwill between the Azimio La Umoja and the ruling coalition will ensure there no chaotic demonstration that will be staged in the country.

Ichungwah says that a political consensus has been reached to ensure no anarchy will be sponsored by any political outfit in the country.

"We have committed that there shall be no more violence, no more anarchy, no more bloodshed in our political discourse. We also agreed that we shall have no handshake or nusu mkate," he said.

Ichungwah who was appointed to lead Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the bi-partisan talks revealed that the consensus on peaceful political undertaking was reached following talks between President William Ruto and Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

"We are crossing over to a place where economic prosperity and respect to the rule of law, and constitutionalism," the Majority Leader said.

The Opposition Coalition called off the anti-government demonstrations after former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo brokered a pact between President Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga to facilitate a ten-member team to hold talks aimed at ending the social, economic and political situation facing Kenyans.

The intial talks for the bi-partisan talks is set to commence next week even though the two opposing sides have not agreed on the date for the dialogue.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya had written to Ichung'wah seeking an initial joint meeting with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Monday, August 7 to kick start the proposed dialogue.

In a letter, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is leading Azimio's five-member team in the dialogue called for a speedy resolution of the standoff between the two opposing sides citing anxiety among Kenyans.

Kenya Kwanza has tabled a counter-proposal on the initial meeting for bipartisan talks with the opposition Azimio Coalition, suggesting August 10 as its preferred date to kick-start inter-party dialogue.

Responding to Kalonzo Musyoka's request to convene talks at Nairobi's Serena Hotel on Monday, August 7, the ruling coalition's head of delegation, House Majority Leader Ichung'wah said Kenya Kwanza had a scheduled induction session.

The ruling coalition also rejected Azimio's proposal to have talks held at Nairobi's Serena Hotel citing austerity measures.

They proposed Parliament's County Hall or the Kenya School of Government as alternatives.

The Ichung'wah-led team includes Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot (UDA), Embu Governor and UDA Party Chairperson Cecily Mbarire, EALA MP Hassan Omar (UDA) and Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilanga (Ford Kenya).

Musyoka's team includes National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi (ODM), Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi (ODM), Democratic Action Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa and Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni (ODM).

The renewed attempt for dialogue follows the collapsed of a parliamentary process initiated in April after President William Ruto agreed on talks following a spate of violent opposition protests.

Azimio side bolted out of structured talks on the reconstitution of the electoral commission, IEBC, sparking another round of protests over what Odinga termed as high cost of living.