Tanzania: President Samia Arrives At Mkapa Stadium to Grace Simba Day

6 August 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived to grace Simba Day at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

It is a special day for the club's members and fans who have congregated at the venue to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the big day.

History has been made for the head of state to witness live the occasion a feat that has never happened before.

However, President Samia has been on the forefront in supporting growth of sports in the country.

Surely, her presence is another indication that the future of sports is always bright under her presidency.

Already, government has pledged to continue creating a conducive environment for the sake of uplifting all sporting disciplines.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.