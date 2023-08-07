Tanzania: President Samia Arrives At Mkapa Stadium to Grace Simba Day

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived to grace Simba Day at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

It is a special day for the club's members and fans who have congregated at the venue to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the big day.

History has been made for the head of state to witness live the occasion a feat that has never happened before.

However, President Samia has been on the forefront in supporting growth of sports in the country.

Surely, her presence is another indication that the future of sports is always bright under her presidency.

Already, government has pledged to continue creating a conducive environment for the sake of uplifting all sporting disciplines.