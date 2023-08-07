Tanzania: Simba Unveil 30-Member Squad for 2023/24 Season

TANZANIA, Dar es Salaam Simba have introduced a 30-member squad ready to conquer the 2023/24 season.
Goalkeepers: Ahmed Ferouz, Ally Salim, Aishi Manula and Hussein Abeli.
Defenders: Henock Inonga, Kennedy Juma, Israel Mwenda, Mohamed Hussein, Hussein Kazi and Shomari Kapombe, David Kameta and Che Malone.
Midfielders: Mzamiru Yassin, Jimmyson Mwanuke, Willy Onana, Abdallah Khamis, Aubin Kramo, Nassoro Kapama and Sadio Kanoute, Saido Ntibazonkiza, Clatous Chama and Patrice Ngoma.
Attackers: Jean Baleke, Mohamed Mussa, Kibu Denis, Shaban Chilunda, Moses Phiri, John Bocco, Peter Banda and Luis Miquissone.
The Msimbazi based giants have also unveiled a 10-man technical bench navigated by Brazilian coach Roberto Oliveira.
However, a standing ovation has been done by Simba members and fans in respect of their former player Jonas Mkude who crossed the line to join traditional rivals Young Africans.