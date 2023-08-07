Southern Africa: Diplomat Hopes That Angolan Presidency Will Boost SADC Region

Luanda — The former ambassador of Angola to the United Nations, Ismael Martins, has said in the Province of Luanda that he hopes for an Angolan presidency in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to be dynamic and participatory, focused on peace and economic development in the region.

Ismael Martis was speaking on the occasion of the 43rd Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, held in Luanda, on the 17th of this month, in which Angola will take over the rotating presidency of the region, for two years.

For the retired ambassador, it is good that the countries of the region look to Angola as an important partner to solve the problems of peace and security and above all those linked to the economy.

He considered it essential that during Angola's mandate the region becomes a base for the production of goods for the rest of the continent and the world.

For the diplomat Angola is "a very important country in the region" and which must focus on tough issues in order to grow and assert itself, as well as gather the necessary resources to bring solutions to many problems common to SADC Member States

He recommended the strengthening of relations with countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The regional organization comprises Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Angola takes over the rotating leadership of SADC this month, for a period of two years, after having already done so in 2012.

The Acting Chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is an intergovernmental organization created in 1992 and focused on social and economic cooperation and integration, as well as cooperation regarding politics and security issues.

