Uganda: Activists Concerned As UN Human Rights Office in Uganda Officially Closes

Human rights activists have raised concern after the United Nations Human Rights Office in Uganda officially closed business in the country on Saturday.

Earlier this year, the Ugandan government decided not to renew the mandate of the United Nations Human Rights office in the country and on Saturday, the office officially closed business in the country.

However, according to human rights and political activists, the closure of the office will have lasting implication on the country.

These say the commission's departure raises apprehensions about the future of human rights protection and oversight in Uganda.

According human rights lawyer, Nicholas Opiyo, the closure of the UN Human Rights office spells doom for the country.

Throughout its tenure, the United Nations human rights mission played a vital role in monitoring and advocating for the respect and preservation of human rights in the country.

Opiyo said he was worried about the absence of an international body overseeing human rights in a country like Uganda.

Other activists raised concern over the potential tough times ahead for Ugandan citizens especially ahead of the 2026 elections, casting doubt about the Uganda human right commission to be fully independent.

However, Kabyanga Godfrey, the state minister for information noted that the country shall manage even without the UN human rights since it has the Uganda human rights commission and other non-governmental organizations in the same line.