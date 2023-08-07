Sudan: DBA - 'Lawyers Targeted, Detained By Both Sides in Sudan Conflict'

6 August 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Omdurman / Nyala — The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) has appealed to both sides in the current hostilities in Sudan to release all civilian detainees, after another senor lawyer was arrested by Military Intelligence in Omdurman on Friday.

The DBA reports that Sudanese Military Intelligence arrested Prof Mahmoud Diab from the Abrof neighbourhood in Omdurman on Friday, adding to the number of lawyers and other civilian opponents detained by both the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since the outbreak of the current hostilities in April.

In a statement following the detention of Diab, the DBA condemned this latest case, and demanded the release of all detainees, including Ali Hussein, lawyer and member of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCP), who was detained on May 15 by the RSF in Khartoum.

The DBA renewed its demand "for the immediate cessation of the absurd war" and "demands the release of all detainees and prisoners held by both sides". The DBA highlights that both Diab and Hussein suffer from chronic health conditions.

The DBA also expressed its regret at the news from Nyala, capital of South Darfur, that lawyer Ahmed Abdullah, and Adam Gadelrab, an employee of one of the international organisations, were kidnapped on Friday. Their kidnappers are demanding a major ransom for their release.

The association expresses its deep concern for their welfare, "in the current circumstances of security breakdown in South Darfur state". The DBA also declares its full solidarity with their families and colleagues and appeals to human rights organisations to seek and work for their release.

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, the Sudanese public prosecutor has filed criminal cases against the RSF for enforced disappearances and sexual assaults.

The Darfur Bar Association says it has received several reports of the existence of "slave markets" in North Darfur where girls and women kidnapped from conflict-affected areas are sold, including from Khartoum.

