Africa: Botswana Confident of Victory

Gaborone — Botswana is confident that it will get the nod to host the AFCON 2027, following Confederation of African Football (CAF)'s assessment of some facilities in host venues.

The inspection team assessed venues in Francistown, Kasane, Lobatse and Gaborone over the weekend.

Following the inspection, the Bid Commitee is confident that they have put their best forward and have ensured that they have left a mark in the minds of three CAF representatives who were in the country.

This is what they said:Ashford Mamelodi (Bid Committee chairperson): "I am very happy with the inspectors' visit and we are still going to meet as a committee to assess ourselves.

All the local authorities we have visited have been on top of their game.

From our perspective we have given it our all. We believe very strongly in our bid book, it is a compelling bid book and it is our biggest asset."

Moreetsi Bogosi (Director-Policy Specialists for Sport and Recreation): "I think the inspectors were happy with what they saw in our country.

They have our bid book with them and ours was just to show them some of the facilities that are in the book."

Mfolo Mfolo (Botswana Football Association CEO): "Like we always say, we are in it to win it, we have given a very good account of ourselves. We cannot say it, but we can sense it that the inspectors are impressed with what they have seen.

The inspectors came here to verify what is in our bid book, so we are confident that we will win the bid.

Compared to other countries our strength is that the political climate and environment is good."

Reuben Reddy (Reuben Reddy Architects): "If we talk about the technical component of the bid, this is a winning bid, but it will depend on CAF delegation who will be voting,

but Botswana has given a good account.

I am confident because we know what we have put in the bid book as Reuben Reddy Architects. We know what we are up against and the information we have put in the bid book is doable.

We can construct the stadiums in the time allocated and we can prepare the entire support infrastructure in the time that is available.

Botswana is strong enough to deliver AFCON 2027."

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Sejabosigo reports from Lobatse that Mamelodi said the town would not require too much infrastructural improvements, if Botswana was to win the bid.

He said major developments would be required on the Lobatse Sports Complex, which would be one of the venues of the matches.

He further said access to the stadium would need to be improved adding that another major improvement would be on health facilities since CAF wanted top-class facilities in host towns.

"In terms of the health facility Athlone Hospital would have to up their game. I think the ministry (of Health) is aware that the nearest health facility must be ready to deal with whatever eventualities," he added.

He said Lobatse would be anchored by Gaborone in terms of training grounds and participating teams' accommodation due to close proximity of the two places.

Mamelodi further said it would also help that the proposed dual carriageway from Boatle to Lobatse would be completed by the time of the tournament.

He said the planned infrastructure development to host the tournament would need a lot of money.

Inspectors assessed Lobatse Sports Complex in their visit to the town. They looked at facilities such as change rooms, VIP suites, pitch and surrounding areas.

In Kasane, Portia Ikgopoleng said the inspectors appreciated the iconic landmark Kazungula Bridge and enjoyed the thrill of the Chobe River. They also visited the Kazungula one-stop Border Post, Kasane sport facility, which is currently under construction.

Mamelodi said it was imperative that the team visited Kasane as it was a prime tourism area.

He said Botswana offered a unique experience in tourism, which could be integrated with sport, hence Maun and Kasane being part of the proposed hosts.

Botswana National Sport Commission CEO Tuelo Serufho said Botswana articulated her unique selling points in the bid being the smallest nation ever to host AFCON.

He said this posed a competitive advantage as CAF had indicated their desire for countries that had never hosted before to be given an opportunity.

Serufho said the bid enunciated Botswana's stability, values, hospitality as a tourism powerhouse, low corruption and proper healthcare.

According to Mooketsi Mojalemotho from Francistown, Mamelodi said the country's knack for successfully hosting significant events and its many virtues such as stability were among the many strengths Botswana had over fellow competitors.

"I think in terms of hosting we are very strong and we have proved ourselves in the recent past.

Strong tourism and stability, which we always gloss over, help strengthen our position," he said adding that meeting the demands of CAF in terms of the stadia and other requisite infrastructure was core.

BFA president MaClean Letshwiti said Botswana had all that it takes to put up a competitive bid and meet the CAF standards.

The infrastructure that will arise due to the bid, according to Letshwiti, would also help accelerate sports development, boost tourism and create jobs.

When addressing the press recently, Minister of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture, Tumiso Rakgare said hosting the continental showpiece resonated well with Botswana's aspirations to host major events.

While in Francistown, the inspectors toured Philip Gaonwe Matante International Airport, Obert Itani Chilume Stadium, Old Francistown Stadium and Thapama Hotel before heading to Kasane.

Botswana is in a bidding contest with Algeria, Senegal, the joint bid of Nigeria and Benin, as well as the joint bid of Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya, for rights to host the premier Africa football showpiece.

The verdict of who will host the AFCON finals will be announced next month.

BOPA