Sudan War - Dusk to Dawn Curfew in North Kordofan

Um Rawaba / El Obeid / Delling — Authorities in North Kordofan have announced a statewide dusk to dawn curfew and motorcycle ban in response to growing tensions. In Um Rawaba, fears are mounting as the possibility of more clashes between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) looms. Power outages in South and West Kordofan are disrupting essential services.

The authorities in North Kordofan declared a curfew under an emergency order, according to a statement on Wednesday. The curfew will be effective between 19:00 and 05:00. "Unless there is an urgent need, residents are required to abide by this curfew", the statement reads.

The order stipulates that those found violating the curfew could face penalties of up to one million Sudanese pounds or imprisonment for a maximum of one month, or both. In cases of repeated violation, the penalties could increase to three million Sudanese pounds or imprisonment for a maximum of two months, or both.

The Governor of North Kordofan, Abdelkhalig Abdellatif, issued another order banning the use of motorcycles and electric scooters throughout the state. This decision took effect on the same day as the curfew and applies to all localities in the state.

Um Rawaba

Fears loom over Um Rawaba, North Kordofan, with activists warning of potential renewed clashes between the Sudanese army (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Reports by activists in Um Rawaba indicate that an army convoy of "29 vehicles, including eight fuel tankers, was spotted heading from Tandalti in the White Nile State to South Kordofan via the Um Rawaba-El Abbasiya Tagali road." Another army convoy of more than 15 vehicles was observed coming from South Kordofan, "stationed in the area of kilo 44, north of El Abbasiya." An RSF force was positioned in the direction of El Rahad.

In response to the escalating situation, local notables and civil society organisations in Um Rawaba held a meeting on Wednesday to discussed ways to contain the situation, and agreed to "provide assistance to the people of South Kordofan". Residents of Um Rawaba have urged both parties to "avoid confrontations in populated areas."

Clashes in Um Rawaba on Tuesday, after a SAF force attacked an RSF post near Um Rawaba, led to the closure of the town's market and widespread panic.

North Kordofan capital El Obeid experienced relative stability in the past days. According to accounts by residents, "the city's market was reopened, and normal activities resumed at the hospital." However, listeners in the area told Radio Dabanga that military intelligence continued to conduct daily attacks on the city's markets in the evening, forcibly evacuating residents and "being physically violent against those who were detained."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Two weeks ago, El Obeid witnessed fierce clashes between the SAF and the RSF, causing multiple civilian casualties.

Power outages

Large parts of South and West Kordofan experienced power supply disruptions for two consecutive days due to technical failures.

Residents in Delling, South Kordofan, told Radio Dabanga that the power was cut off on Tuesday afternoon. The areas affected by the outage included the localities of Delling and Debibad in South Kordofan and the localities of Abu Zabad and the capital, El Fula, in West Kordofan.

This situation has severely impacted the daily activities of the residents in affected areas, who told Radio Dabanga that mills, health insurance services, and operations of public institutions, especially banks and communication networks, were suspended as a result of the power outages.