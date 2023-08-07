Sudan: Russia Evacuates Sudan Embassy Staff

Khartoum / Port Sudan / Moscow — Russia says it has evacuated staff from its embassy in Khartoum, citing the high security risks to personnel amid the ongoing hostilities in Sudan.

In a statement this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it has evacuated some Russian embassy employees from Khartoum, as well as Russian citizens and family members who applied for help in returning home, from Port Sudan.

It said the evacuees arrived at Chkalovsky Air Base, 31 kilometres northeast of Moscow, on a special flight on Tuesday.

"The work of the Russian consulate in Port Sudan continues as usual," the press release said.

During the initial stages of the war in April, Russian citizens in Sudan war zones were evacuated to the embassy itself.

Russia's Wagner forces are accused of supporting the RSF during Sudan's war, while the United States, European Union, and Britain have all imposed sanctions.

Last week, Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Malik Agar participated in the Russian-African summit in Petersburg.