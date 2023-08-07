Sudan: South Darfur Lawlessness - 'Most Vulnerable Worst Hit'

Nyala / Mersheng — South Darfur's capital of Nyala experienced a temporary calm following intense clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which continued into the early hours of Wednesday. However, various reports have since emerged of killings, rapes, and looting, given the complete breakdown of the region's infrastructure and security apparatus.

Eyewitnesses informed Radio Dabanga of widespread looting, particularly in the southern neighbourhoods of Nyala. Adding to the strain, the city has endured a complete blackout for two weeks due to power outages. Residents report that they lack basic commodities as their salaries remain unpaid.

Women targeted

A woman was killed on her farm in the Mersheng locality in South Darfur on Tuesday evening. Locals in the area mourned her death and called on the United Nations and organisations to provide security, citing the complete absence of protection.

In a separate incident in Mersheng the same day, five women fell victim to a vicious sexual assault by armed militants riding camels.

According to Suleiman Ibrahim Bakr a local eyewitness in the area, armed assailants reportedly attacked the women whilst they were farming and subjected them to rape and beatings with whips, "leaving them in dire need of psychological and health support".

Bakr states that their injuries and trauma is further exacerbated by the "lack of medical facilities in the region".

Activist Adam Abdelrahman appealed to the youth and civil administration to stand against these violations, which target civilians in specific areas within the Darfur region.

He added that the escalating security challenges and humanitarian crises demand urgent attention and "effective measures to protect vulnerable communities".