Sudan: South Darfur Lawlessness - 'Most Vulnerable Worst Hit'

3 August 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Nyala / Mersheng — South Darfur's capital of Nyala experienced a temporary calm following intense clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which continued into the early hours of Wednesday. However, various reports have since emerged of killings, rapes, and looting, given the complete breakdown of the region's infrastructure and security apparatus.

Eyewitnesses informed Radio Dabanga of widespread looting, particularly in the southern neighbourhoods of Nyala. Adding to the strain, the city has endured a complete blackout for two weeks due to power outages. Residents report that they lack basic commodities as their salaries remain unpaid.

Women targeted

A woman was killed on her farm in the Mersheng locality in South Darfur on Tuesday evening. Locals in the area mourned her death and called on the United Nations and organisations to provide security, citing the complete absence of protection.

In a separate incident in Mersheng the same day, five women fell victim to a vicious sexual assault by armed militants riding camels.

According to Suleiman Ibrahim Bakr a local eyewitness in the area, armed assailants reportedly attacked the women whilst they were farming and subjected them to rape and beatings with whips, "leaving them in dire need of psychological and health support".

Bakr states that their injuries and trauma is further exacerbated by the "lack of medical facilities in the region".

Activist Adam Abdelrahman appealed to the youth and civil administration to stand against these violations, which target civilians in specific areas within the Darfur region.

He added that the escalating security challenges and humanitarian crises demand urgent attention and "effective measures to protect vulnerable communities".

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.