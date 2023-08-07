Kenya: Governor Barasa Urges Unity and Transparency in Govt-Opposition Talks

Kakamega — Kakamega Governor, Fernandes Barasa, has called upon leaders from both the government and the opposition to prioritize the interests of all Kenyans as they engage in critical talks.

Speaking in Malava, Governor Barasa emphasized the need for an agenda that would benefit the entire nation without any hidden motives.

The talks, which bring together representatives from both sides of the political spectrum, hold the potential to shape the direction of the country's future.

He underscored the importance of transparency and openness during these discussions, urging leaders to set aside partisan differences and work collaboratively for the greater good.

He also appealed for swift action in the negotiation process stressing that a timely resolution is crucial to propel the nation forward in addressing pressing developmental issues.