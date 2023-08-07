Kenya: Governor Barasa Urges Unity and Transparency in Govt-Opposition Talks

7 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kna

Kakamega — Kakamega Governor, Fernandes Barasa, has called upon leaders from both the government and the opposition to prioritize the interests of all Kenyans as they engage in critical talks.

Speaking in Malava, Governor Barasa emphasized the need for an agenda that would benefit the entire nation without any hidden motives.

The talks, which bring together representatives from both sides of the political spectrum, hold the potential to shape the direction of the country's future.

He underscored the importance of transparency and openness during these discussions, urging leaders to set aside partisan differences and work collaboratively for the greater good.

He also appealed for swift action in the negotiation process stressing that a timely resolution is crucial to propel the nation forward in addressing pressing developmental issues.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.