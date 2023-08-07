Tanzania: It's Squad Test Simba Vs Dynamos

TANZANIA : SIMBA coach Roberto Oliveira said the friendly match against Power Dynamos will help to screen more fitness levels of his players before the upcoming competitive campaign.

The stage is ready as Simba commemorate their 15th anniversary of Simba Day at the 60,000 capacity Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

Normal businesses are set to be put on standstill to pave way for the annual event whose guest of honour is President Samia Suluhu Hassan who is leading the way of sports development in the country.

However, at a press briefing yesterday, Oliveira reiterated that they are going to benefit a lot from this match and that it is an opportunity for the fans to appreciate their team.

"The game is happening on a special day for the club and this is very important. Our fans will be the 12th player during the match and we are ready to give our best," he said.

Moreover, he seized the moment to thank Tanzanians saying they like football just like Brazilians do hence this makes him together with his entire technical bench members to work hard.

His counterpart for Power Dynamos Mwenya Chipepo thanked Simba management for picking them out of many teams in Zambia, insisting that his players are well prepared for the game.

"We take this game as a good preparation for us and we are going to approach it with nothing other than winning mentality knowing in advance that Simba are among big clubs on the continent," he said.

Already, the Msimbazi Street Reds announced on Thursday that tickets for this historic occasion have been sold out meaning that it is going to be a full house experience hence a moment to remember by those who will descend at the 60,000 capacity arena.

Both sides; Simba and Power Dynamos will parade in the CAF Champions League hence a good test to both of them as they will be able to improve their respective squads before engaging in the champions league schedules.

"Let us hope that they will give us a good match so that we can be able to learn our strengths and weaknesses before the season starts," said Simba's Zambian import Clatous Chama in one of his recent interviews.

He added that he knows the team (Power Dynamos) very well and that they are champions of Zambian Premier League after clinching it last season a feat that guaranteed them a space in the champions league.

Chama also utilised the platform to call upon many Simba fans to attend at the event saying they will enjoy much as each player is well prepared to give out his best on the day.

Another activity anxiously being waited by Simba fraternity on the day is the inauguration of all their players and technical bench members to be part of the team next season.