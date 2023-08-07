Tanzania Records Sharp Rise in Tourist Arrivals

TANZANIA :TANZANIA has been ranked the second country in Africa for receiving a large number of tourists in the first quarter of this year (January to March).

According to the statistics unveiled by the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) for the period between January and March this year, Tanzania received 409,082 foreign tourists compared to 289,372 tourists received in the similar period last year.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources Dr Hassan Abbasi revealed that yesterday when briefing journalists about the 66th meeting of UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) held last week in Mauritius.

Dr Abbasi said the success recorded in the country in the first quarter of this year was attributed to the Tanzania Royal Tour documentary featuring President Samia that aimed at marketing the country's tourism sector.

"The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has named and recognised Tanzania as the second country in African for recording a large increase of tourists in the first quarter of this year (January to March), the first country is Ethiopia with Morocco taking the third slot," Dr Abbasi pointed out.

In particular, he said the organisation also recognised Tanzania as the second country in Africa after Morocco in terms of attracting many foreign investment projects in tourism sector.

He added: "The recorded success is attributed to the sixth phase government commitment under President Samia to promote and develop tourism industry in the country."

The PS also highlighted another achievement acquired by the country from the 66th UNWTO meeting where Tanzania, for the first time in history, attained various positions in the UNWTO.

"For the first time since joining UNWTO, Tanzania has been able to occupy top positions in the organisation through elections held in this meeting, including being elected to the post of Vice-President of the UNWTO General Meeting," Dr Abbasi said.

Having Tanzania been elected to the post, Dr Abbasi said, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Mohamed Mchengerwa will represent Africa in the position of Vice-President at the General Assembly of the UNWTO.

He added that through this position, Tanzania will be able to market tourism attractions in various tourism platforms in the world through meetings and events organised by UNWTO.

Moreover, he said, the country has been also elected as a member of the UNWTO Executive Council, adding that through the acquired position, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism will represent the country in making decisions on how to develop tourism sector in the United Nations World Tourism.

"As member of the UNWTO Executive Council, Tanzania will use the opportunity to attract tourism development projects in the country and Africa in general," PS added.

UNWTO was formed in 1974 with 160 full members and other associate members who bring together more than 500 tourism stakeholders in the world.

Tanzania attained full membership status in 1975, and since then it has been carrying out its duties and activities of the organisation, including paying the annual membership fee, participating in meetings, and implementing guidelines and resolutions provided by UNWTO.