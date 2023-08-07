Kenya: Pharmacy and Poisons Board Warns Against Use of 'Yoni Vaginal Pearls'

7 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Adah Tanui

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has warned the public against using "Yoni Pearls" commonly referred to as vaginal detox pearls, herbal tampons, cleansing pearls, or vaginal pearls or similar unregistered products in Kenya.

In a statement, the board noted that the products pose potential health risks as their quality and safety cannot be guaranteed,

It further pointed out that it is neither registered nor authorized for use in Kenya as required under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap 244).

"Please refrain from distribution, sale, or use of these products. Stay safe and report suspicious health products to PPB," Chief Executive Officer Fred Siyoi indicated in a statement.

He strongly advised against the distribution, supply, sale or use of the "Yoni Pearls" and any other unregistered products with similar claims as the PPB cannot guarantee their quality, safety or efficacy.

He also urged the public to report all suspicious health products and technologies the Board "through the mobile application: mPvERS both android & iOS and USSD code at *271# or Email: pv@pharmacyboardkenya.org. or https://pv.pharmacyboardkenya.org/ padrs /add."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.