Kenya: Pharmacy and Poisons Board Warns Against Use of 'Yoni Vaginal Pearls'

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has warned the public against using "Yoni Pearls" commonly referred to as vaginal detox pearls, herbal tampons, cleansing pearls, or vaginal pearls or similar unregistered products in Kenya.

In a statement, the board noted that the products pose potential health risks as their quality and safety cannot be guaranteed,

It further pointed out that it is neither registered nor authorized for use in Kenya as required under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap 244).

"Please refrain from distribution, sale, or use of these products. Stay safe and report suspicious health products to PPB," Chief Executive Officer Fred Siyoi indicated in a statement.

He strongly advised against the distribution, supply, sale or use of the "Yoni Pearls" and any other unregistered products with similar claims as the PPB cannot guarantee their quality, safety or efficacy.

He also urged the public to report all suspicious health products and technologies the Board "through the mobile application: mPvERS both android & iOS and USSD code at *271# or Email: pv@pharmacyboardkenya.org. or https://pv.pharmacyboardkenya.org/ padrs /add."